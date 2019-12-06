Many Flights Will Be Canceled due to Strike in France
France's air and rail traffic will be disrupted today due to a strike against pension reform, BTA reported.
The French National Railway Company (SNCF) has warned that 90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains will be canceled tomorrow.
According to DGAC, 20% of flights operated by Charles de Gaulle, Orly, Beauvais, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux will be canceled because of the strike. Air France will not operate more than ¼ of the scheduled domestic flights and about 10% of mid-range flights.
A big strike took place yesterday in France. In Paris, 11 subway lines were completely shut down and many of the Paris suburban trains were canceled. Only 30% of buses and trams were on the move.
