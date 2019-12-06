Many Flights Will Be Canceled due to Strike in France

World » EU | December 6, 2019, Friday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Many Flights Will Be Canceled due to Strike in France www.pixabay.com

France's air and rail traffic will be disrupted today due to a strike against pension reform, BTA reported.

The French National Railway Company (SNCF) has warned that 90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains will be canceled tomorrow.

According to DGAC, 20% of flights operated by Charles de Gaulle, Orly, Beauvais, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux will be canceled because of the strike. Air France will not operate more than ¼ of the scheduled domestic flights and about 10% of mid-range flights.

A big strike took place yesterday in France. In Paris, 11 subway lines were completely shut down and many of the Paris suburban trains were canceled. Only 30% of buses and trams were on the move.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flights, France, canceled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria