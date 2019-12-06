Weather Forecast: Foggy in Plains and Valleys before Noon, Mostly Sunny in other Areas

It will be foggy in plains and valleys before noon today, while other areas will be mostly sunny.

In the afternoon, clouds will start to increase from the west. It will be fairly calm, in eastern Bulgaria with light south-southwest wind. Maximum temperatures between 5C and 10C, lower in places with lasting fog. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will slowly decrease.

This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).