At least 100 tonnes of chicken infected with salmonella has reached the Bulgarian market, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported. Some of the meat has been seized, BNR reports.

Dr. Kremena Stoeva of the Food Agency said that there were 16 signals for infected with salmonella chicken meat, which was imported form Poland.

“But the agency has taken appropriate action on each notification that has been received,” she said.

Despite the measures, a huge amount of Polish chicken meat infected with salmonella has reached Bulgaria. Dr. Stoeva won't talk about specific quantities. 

Salmonella is not resistant to high temperatures and, if the meat is cooked, there is no risk of infection, the expert said.

