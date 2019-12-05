Today Is the International Volunteer Day

On December 5, we celebrate International Volunteer Day. It was first celebrated in 1985 at the initiative of the United Nations, when the World Organization invited governments and non-governmental organizations in all countries to express their respect and appreciation for the volunteers and to make their activities more public. On this day, the society pays tribute to the people who help to improve the lives of the vulnerable and in need of help with gratuitous work.

The International Volunteer Day (IVD), is an opportunity for us all to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national and international levels.

This year's theme is "Volunteer for an inclusive future", highlighting SDG 10 and the pursuit of equality – including inclusion – through volunteerism.

Volunteering provides opportunities for people, particularly those often excluded, to concretely impact their own lives and play a constructive role in their communities by volunteering their time and skills. Through volunteerism, communities around the world often experience strengthened solidarity and inclusion, UN Volunteers reported.

The Bulgarian Red Cross will mark the International Volunteer Day with demonstration near Sofia of rescue actions during fire.