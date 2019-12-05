There Are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Fire in Odessa

Society | December 5, 2019, Thursday // 16:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There Are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Fire in Odessa www.pixabay.com

There are no reports of injured or killed Bulgarian citizens in the fire that erupted in the building of the Odessa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, which caused the death of a college student and injured many, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
The mayor of Odessa said the city would observe two days of mourning on Thursday and Friday, France 24 reported. All official and festive events were canceled.

Our Consulate General is in constant contact with local authorities.
 
If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General in Odessa by telephone: +380 48 746 65 54, +380 48 746 65 58, +380 68 293 0048, as well as by our Embassy in Kiev by telephone: +380 44 235-22-02; +380 44 246-72-37.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, hotel, Odessa, missing, consulate general
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria