There Are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Fire in Odessa

There are no reports of injured or killed Bulgarian citizens in the fire that erupted in the building of the Odessa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, which caused the death of a college student and injured many, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



The mayor of Odessa said the city would observe two days of mourning on Thursday and Friday, France 24 reported. All official and festive events were canceled.

Our Consulate General is in constant contact with local authorities.



If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General in Odessa by telephone: +380 48 746 65 54, +380 48 746 65 58, +380 68 293 0048, as well as by our Embassy in Kiev by telephone: +380 44 235-22-02; +380 44 246-72-37.