14 People Missing after a Fire in Odessa

Fourteen people are still missing after a fire that killed students in the southern port city of Odessa, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by BGNES.

The fire broke out at a college building in Odessa on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old female student and leaving 27 others injured.

The fire was still under control this morning, but dozens of firefighters are still clearing the partially demolished building.

"We all hope that of the 14 missing people, as many as possible will be found safe and sound. But I do not want to deceive anyone -- there may be more victims.", ​​Zelensky said in his Facebook profile.

Seven firefighters were among the injured and five people were in serious condition.

"We all are praying" for them, said Zelensky, 41. "We know that doctors are doing everything possible to save them. And impossible too."

The authorities have opened a probe into the blaze.

The mayor of Odessa said the city would observe two days of mourning on Thursday and Friday, France 24 reported.