Huge Fire in a London Hotel

Society » INCIDENTS | December 5, 2019, Thursday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Huge Fire in a London Hotel www.pixabay.com

Huge fire in a London hotel. The evacuation of more than 160 people was needed after the building was set on fire, The Sun reports.

Flames enveloped the hotel shortly before 3am this night.

17 calls were received on the emergency telephone line. Firefighters were called in at 2:52 a.m. and were joined by colleagues from nearby departments.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, hotel, London
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria