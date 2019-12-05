Huge Fire in a London Hotel
Huge fire in a London hotel. The evacuation of more than 160 people was needed after the building was set on fire, The Sun reports.
Flames enveloped the hotel shortly before 3am this night.
17 calls were received on the emergency telephone line. Firefighters were called in at 2:52 a.m. and were joined by colleagues from nearby departments.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear.
We've taken seventeen 999 calls to the hotel blaze in #Brentford. Latest https://t.co/KK5v6zXYHt
