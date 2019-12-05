At Least 58 Migrants Drowned after their Boat Capsized near the Coast of Mauritania

Society » INCIDENTS | December 5, 2019, Thursday // 15:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At Least 58 Migrants Drowned after their Boat Capsized near the Coast of Mauritania novinite.bg

At least 58 migrants drowned when their boat sank near the Mauritanian coast, according to the International Organization for Migration, quoted by the BGNES.

The UN agency says that 85 survivors were found up till now.

According to the survivors, at least 180 people, including women and children, were aboard the ship that sailed from Gambia on November 27. Most of the people were between 20 and 30 years of age.

 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, drowned, Mauritanian coast, International Organization for Migration
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria