At Least 58 Migrants Drowned after their Boat Capsized near the Coast of Mauritania
At least 58 migrants drowned when their boat sank near the Mauritanian coast, according to the International Organization for Migration, quoted by the BGNES.
The UN agency says that 85 survivors were found up till now.
According to the survivors, at least 180 people, including women and children, were aboard the ship that sailed from Gambia on November 27. Most of the people were between 20 and 30 years of age.
No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) December 5, 2019
