25% of the Young Bulgarians Are Ready to Immigrate to a Colder Country because of Global Warming

25 percent of young Bulgarians aged 15 to 29 are ready to immigrate to a colder country because of global warming. At the age of 30, this percentage falls to just 10. The poll shows 20 percent of the young are also ready to move to a warmer part of Bulgaria or to immigrate to a warmer country, BNR reported.

Unlike other Europeans, climate change does not worry Bulgarians, as they place the issue at the 8th place among their concerns, after problems such as low incomes, poor healthcare and unemployment. 68% of young people do not believe that their personal behaviour could change anything. The study has been conducted by the European Investment Bank across the EU and covered 30,000 people.