Rumen Radev in London: The Funds Invested in Defense Capabilities Should Contribute to the Countries’ Own Economic Development and Social Systems
The NATO summit should not become a domestic-policy rostrum, but should contribute to strengthening unity and increasing security. However, the problems and existing contradictions should be openly stated and a constructive dialogue should be held, which we expect to happen. This is what President Rumen Radev said before the beginning of the Summit of the state and government leaders of the NATO member states in London, the presidential press office reported.
The President said that five years ago all member states assumed the commitment to increase the defense expenditures. However, this should be done in a transparent and efficient manner. “The quantitative criterion should not be the only measurement in this respect. It is important how the invested money is transformed in defense capabilities and equally important is that it should contribute to the countries’ economic development and to strengthening the social systems, not to their depletion,” President Rumen Radev further said.
