US Imposes New Sanctions on China over the Violent Crackdowns on the Muslim Minority

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

The US is stepping up pressure on China over violent crackdowns on the Muslim minority in the far West.

The House of Representatives in the US Congress has approved, by almost a complete majority, a bill to impose sanctions on members of the Chinese government. Beijing reacted sharply and described the bill as malicious.

More than 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and representatives of other minorities are held in the so-called. reeducation camps where they are tortured, beaten and deprived of food and their religious and linguistic freedom is taken away.

Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uighur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, CRF reported.

