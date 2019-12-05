Weather Forecast: Sunny but Cold
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 5, 2019, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be a mostly sunny and fairly calm day. Before noon, fog or low layered clouds are expected in places along the Danube River and in the high fields of Western Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » What We Need to Do in order to Get Europe Back on Track to Achieve its 2030 and 2050 Goals?
- » The EU Won't Be Able to Meet its Environmental Targets by 2020
- » Typhoon Kammuri Is Raging in the Philippines, 9 People Were Killed
- » 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Kazakhstan
- » Weather Forecast: Light Snow by Noon
- » Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: EU Mobility Package Raises Harmful Gas Emissions