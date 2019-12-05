Weather Forecast: Sunny but Cold

It will be a mostly sunny and fairly calm day. Before noon, fog or low layered clouds are  expected in places along the Danube River and in the high fields of Western Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

