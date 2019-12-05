Computer Scammers Have Stolen Tens of Millions from over 47 Companies Worldwide

Seven people have already been detained as part of a group of computer scammers who have stolen over EUR 44 million and over $ 15 million, using phishing emails according to BNT. These phishing attacks caused harm to over 47 companies from the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been established so far.

The seventh detained is an Iraqi citizen who resides in Bulgaria. More Lebanese, Greek and four Bulgarians were detained.

The Lebanese national is considered to be the leader of the group. According to BNT, he has resided in Bulgaria for many years and is affiliated with the former owners of a large shopping centre in our country.

The group switched bank accounts in intercompany correspondence. The money stolen so far is over EUR 44 million and over $ 15 million.

