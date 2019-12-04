Two Buses Collided in Prague, there are Injured Children
Two buses collided in Prague. About 30 people were injured, including children, but most of their injuries aren't serious.
"The collision of two buses occurred in the Chodov district, children were traveling in one of the buses. Fortunately, the speed was not high, so most of the injuries are minor," the spokeswoman said.
However, a helicopter and 6 ambulances arrived at the scene. The number of injured is still being specified.
Police have begun investigating the causes of the accident, and traffic in the area is temporarily restricted.
