The EC Meets Without Using any Paper for the First Time

The first meeting of the European Commission chaired by Ursula von der Layen today was held without any paper. This was announced by Von der Leyen. She noted that this is a new step in the work of the committee, BTA reported.

We still have many important tasks to do, but it is an important first step, she added. Von der Leyen has announced that her cabinet will consist of staff from 16 nationalities. She called the commissioners to try to achieve similar cultural diversity too.

"As you know, I have asked to include at least 50 per cent women in all our Cabinets at administrative level. We have reached that goal for the very first time. This is a little revolution, I am proud of that. At the same time, it should be normal – it should not be an issue. And we have asked to bring as many nationalities as possible to the respective Cabinets. I am proud to say that we have in my Cabinet 16 different nationalities and I have encouraged my colleagues to raise the number of nationalities in their teams, too."

She announced that the committee would continue to hear a report on external action every week.