Report: The Sex Market in Bulgaria Is Growing

There is a growth of the Bulgarian sex market, according to a report by the Centre for the Study of Democracy (CID). Expert Tihomir Bezlov explained: "The Bulgarian internal market for sex services, those who announced that they used sex services during the year, at least once, are about 13%. The big factor is the so-called "weekend tourists." who started using low-budget airplanes and shared apartments, showed that we have a sharp rise in this revenue. The whole problem cannot be calculated accurately yet, but we are making some efforts"

