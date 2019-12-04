Chinese GMO Twins with Unforeseen Mutations in their Genomes

Society | December 4, 2019, Wednesday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Chinese GMO Twins with Unforeseen Mutations in their Genomes novinite.bg

The two Chinese twins, born last year on the basis of genetically engineered embryos using CRISPR technology, are likely to have unforeseen mutations in their genomes, France Press reported.

This was stated by a journalist who obtained an unpublished version of the experiment-related study. The news of the experiments shocked the world in November 2018. Scientist He Jiankui revealed in Hong Kong that he modified embryos as part of in vitro fertilization for a couple to try to create a genomic mutation that would provide immunity to the AIDS virus.

It is a procedure for which there is no medical justification, since there are technologies that prevent the infection by a seropositive father. After their birth, the two twins were given the pseudonyms Lulu and Nana, but remained anonymous, as were their parents. A MIT Technology Review journalist has obtained a manuscript of the study, which He Jiankui tried to publish in prestigious scientific journals, detailing his method and results.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: twins, Lulu and Nana, CRISPR, AIDS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria