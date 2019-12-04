Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Is Strong

Bulgaria: Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Is Strong

NATO leaders are meeting in London on Wednesday (4 December 2019) to mark the 70th anniversary of the Alliance, and take decisions to adapt for the future.

The UK was NATO’s first home so it’s only fitting that we meet here to mark and celebrate 70 years of our Alliance,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Allies will discuss a wide range of issues, including progress on fairer burden-sharing, the fight against terrorism, NATO’s approach to Russia, arms control, and - for the first time - the rise of China. Leaders are expected to take decisions on increasing the readiness of NATO forces, making space an operational domain, and boosting the resilience of critical infrastructure, including 5G.

