Four Children Will Travel to their Dream City with Turkish Airlines

Maritza Haralambieva, Nicole Ilieva, Vyara Pencheva and Gabriela Bebenova are the winners of this year's Children's Drawing Contest "My Dream City With Turkish Airlines." and win two-way tickets to their desired destinations. The purpose of the contest is to give a chance to Bulgarian children to reveal on a blank white page their dreams like in their hearts.

For the third consecutive year, the airline is fulfilling children's dreams with its exciting and thematic initiative in Bulgaria. More than 1,000 children participated in the competition this year, and the lucky winners were honoured at an official ceremony on November 30. As part of the special event, a thematic exhibition was opened with some of the most interesting drawings received. Anyone wishing to see them can do so by December 20 (Friday).

One winner in each of the 4 age categories was selected this year. Maritza Haralambieva became the winner in the smallest group of participants between 5 and 6 years. She drew Amsterdam and won two-way tickets to the city of canals. Nicole Ilieva's dream of visiting Cappadocia would become a reality thanks to Turkish Airlines. Paris is the favourite city of the third talented winner in the race - Vyara Pencheva.