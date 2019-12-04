The White House Dismissed Trump's Impeachment Report

World | December 4, 2019, Wednesday // 15:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The White House Dismissed Trump's Impeachment Report www.pixabay.com

The White House dismissed  the impeachment report published by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump, AFP reported.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump", White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House report released Tuesday said evidence of Trump's impeachment for misconduct and obstruction of justice was "overwhelming."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, The White House, impeachment, report
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria