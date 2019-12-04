The White House Dismissed Trump's Impeachment Report

The White House dismissed the impeachment report published by the US House Intelligence Committee saying it had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump, AFP reported.

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump", White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations," Grisham said. "Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House report released Tuesday said evidence of Trump's impeachment for misconduct and obstruction of justice was "overwhelming."