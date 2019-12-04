UN Calls for $ 29 Billion in Humanitarian Aid for 168 Million People

The United Nations has appealed for nearly $29 billion in humanitarian aid from donors in order to help a record number of people affected by climate change and long-standing conflicts around the world, France Press reported.

“In 2020, nearly 168 million people worldwide will need humanitarian assistance and protection,” he said. “That represents about one person in 45 on the planet. It is the highest figure in decades.”,OCHA chief, Mark Lowcock said.

A report entitled "Global Humanitarian Overview" says that around 168 million people worldwide will need emergency assistance next year. The need for more funds is increasing, especially, as conflicts become more prolonged and intense.

On current trends, our projections show that more than 200 million people could be in need of assistance by 2022 - Lowcock said.

Climate change, accompanied by floods and droughts, is also contributing to the humanitarian burden.

Yemen and Syria remain the countries that need the most help and will be given $ 3 billion. In Venezuela, the need for humanitarian assistance has grown the most. Needs there are “substantially outstripping resources”, the UN official said. $ 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid is forecast for Venezuela next year because of the deepening economic and social crisis.