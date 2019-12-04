Europol Has Shut Down over 30,000 Web Pages for Intellectual Property Infringement

Europol has suspended 30,506 web pages that distribute fake and pirated content on the Internet, as well as illegal broadcasters that distribute non-authorized content, NOVA informs.

The operation was carried out jointly with the European Union and the US and aimed at stopping the distribution of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and medicines, as well as pirated movies, music, software, electronics and other bogus products.

During the investigation, officials arrested 3 suspects, seized 26 000 luxury products (clothes, perfumes), 363 litres of alcoholic beverages, and many hardware devices. They identified and froze more than €150 000 in several bank accounts and online payment platforms, Europol reported.

The campaign is part of the massive "Іn Оur Ѕіtеs" project, which starts in 2014 and aims to make the virtual network more secure.