Turkey Repatriated Five Members of the Islamic State to Germany

Turkey repatriated five alleged members of the Islamic State group to Germany today, France Press reported.

"Five foreign terrorist fighters of German nationality were deported to their home country today [on Dec. 3]," the Interior Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Ankara has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join ISIL in Syria and Iraq and has urged them to take responsibility, BTA reported.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said about 1,200 members of the group are currently in Turkish prisons. 

