Brazil Approved the Sale of Cannabis for Medical Purposes

Brazil has approved the sale of cannabis-based products for medical use to people with prescriptions, AFP reported.

The regulation, which will enter into force in the coming months, also allows the production of such products in a laboratory, according to a statement from the Brazilian Health Agency.

In recent years, several Latin American countries have legalized cannabis for medical use, including Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and Peru.

Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his support for medical cannabis. But the ultra-conservative leader warned he would “not permit loopholes in the law” his spokesman said.

The new regulation allows the sale of products with a concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC more than 0.25% for the terminally ill or those who have exhausted alternative treatment options.

Others will be allowed to buy medical cannabis products with a THC concentration of less than 0.2%, Mecro Press reported.