Typhoon Kammuri Is Raging in the Philippines, 9 People Were Killed

Nine are victims of the typhoon that is raging in the Philippines, according to CNN Philippines, citing local authorities.

Late Monday night, the typhoon hit the Philippines with heavy rains that flooded the capital in Manila. According to the Philippine Star newspaper, the number of evacuees in the country has exceeded 225,000.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety for Emergency Situations, more than 300,000 people are at risk of floods, more than 105,000 of them are at risk of muddy streams from Mayon Volcano.

According to media reports, the typhoon is not expected to leave the Philippines until Thursday.