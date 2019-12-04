Typhoon Kammuri Is Raging in the Philippines, 9 People Were Killed

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 4, 2019, Wednesday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Typhoon Kammuri Is Raging in the Philippines, 9 People Were Killed www.pixabay.com

Nine are victims of the typhoon that is raging in the Philippines, according to CNN Philippines, citing local authorities.

Late Monday night, the typhoon hit the Philippines with heavy rains that flooded the capital in Manila. According to the Philippine Star newspaper, the number of evacuees in the country has exceeded 225,000.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety for Emergency Situations, more than 300,000 people are at risk of floods, more than 105,000 of them are at risk of muddy streams from Mayon Volcano.

According to media reports, the typhoon is not expected to leave the Philippines until Thursday.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: typhoon, Kammuri, Phillipines
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria