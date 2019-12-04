Customs Officers Seized Fake Sneakers and Wallets from China with a Market Value of More than BGN 4 Million

Customs officers from the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation and the Sofia West Customs Bureau have seized counterfeit sneakers and purses imitating products with a market value of more than BGN 4 million, Customs Agency reported.

During an inspection of goods arriving from China on 08.10.2019, customs officials found that the shipment contained 1608 pairs of sneakers bearing Adidas brand protected elements and 2800 Louis Vuitton coin purses. 2000 Gucci wallets, 6,000 Hermès luxury scarves and 96 pairs of running shoes copying a Balenciaga model were found in the same cargo.

The goods were detained pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 608/2013 of the European Parliament and representatives of the trade mark proprietors were informed. They later confirmed that the goods were not original.

The recipient of the goods is a Bulgarian company, but there is no information whether the shipment was intended only for the Bulgarian market or for other EU markets.