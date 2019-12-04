The Real Part of the NATO Summit Begins Today
After yesterday's official start, the real part of the NATO summit in London begins today, NOVA TV reported.
The forum is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Alliance.
President Rumen Radev, who heads the Bulgarian delegation, will participate in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government.
The president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings.
