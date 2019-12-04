5.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Kazakhstan

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has been registered about 300 km from the Kazakh city of Almaty, the seismic network at the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science announced.

No injuries or damages are reported, BTA reports.

The quake was registered this morning at 01:38 local time (9.38 pm Bulgarian last night).

The epicentre of the earthquake was 303 km northeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan, at a depth of 15 km.