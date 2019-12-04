The German Prosecutor's Office Searches Volkswagen's Offices

Investigators at the Braunschweig prosecutor's office searched the Volkswagen premises in Wolfsburg, Handelsblatt reported. The reason is the investigation иn connection with the diesel scandal related to diesel vehicles with EA 288 engines, the company said.

The allegations are based on technical facts revealed at an early stage by the competent investigation and licensing authority itself. Volkswagen is cooperating with the prosecutor's office, although the company considers their legal interpretation and the resulting investigation to be unfounded.

The investigation refers to diesel vehicles with engines of type EA 288 and are directed against individual accused, as VW spokesman Nicolai Laude told AFP.

In September this year, it was first suspected that the EA 288 engine was possibly modified for manipulation purposes.

In September the same year, Volkswagen admitted that it had manipulated diesel exhaust emissions with special software. This ensured that diesel cars met the limits for nitric oxide testing, but on the road toxic emissions were many times higher. More than 11 million vehicles worldwide were affected.

The scandal process has cost the group more than € 30 billion in penalties so far. Due to the announced manipulation of the older EA 189 engine, the premises of the VW Wolfsburg factory have already been searched dozens of times.