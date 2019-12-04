Weather Forecast: Light Snow by Noon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 4, 2019, Wednesday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Light Snow by Noon Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

Light snow will continue to fall in southernmost areas and in the mountains this morning, but by noon, precipitation will stop everywhere. The clouds from the north will continue to disperse and decrease and sunny weather will set for the most of the county in the afternoon. Cold air will continue to invade with a moderate northeast wind.

Maximum temperatures between 1C and 6C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than average for the month – it will increase even more. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, snow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria