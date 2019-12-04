Weather Forecast: Light Snow by Noon

Light snow will continue to fall in southernmost areas and in the mountains this morning, but by noon, precipitation will stop everywhere. The clouds from the north will continue to disperse and decrease and sunny weather will set for the most of the county in the afternoon. Cold air will continue to invade with a moderate northeast wind.

Maximum temperatures between 1C and 6C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than average for the month – it will increase even more. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.