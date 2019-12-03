Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov: EU Mobility Package Raises Harmful Gas Emissions
Empty trucks driving every 4 weeks in order to return to country of registration will raise to 3% of the EU's harmful emissions from international freight transport by 3 percent. This was what Bulgarian Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said in Brussels at the EU Council meeting. Transport is a key sector for the Bulgarian economy, BNR reported.
The number of registered heavy vehicles is 25 800 with an average age of 3 years. Imagine these trucks crossing Europe and traveling more than 2000 km in vain and empty because of a desire to impose rules that are disproportionate and discriminatory to the peripheral Member States, Zhelyazkov told his colleagues.
- » 6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Chile
- » 100 Kilograms of Waste Were Found in the Stomach of a Dead Whale
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 17 Bulgarian Regions
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy, in the Mountainous Areas, the Rain Will Turn to Snow
- » Toxic Foam Covered on of India's Most Famous Beaches (PHOTO)
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Increasing Wind