The the 70th Anniversary of NATO Gathers Political Leaders in London

Allied Heads of State and Government are gathering in London on Tuesday (3 December 2019) to commemorate the 70th anniversary of NATO. In 1949, the United Kingdom was one of NATO’s twelve founding members and London was the home of NATO’s first headquarters. Leaders will take decisions to further strengthen the Alliance and continue its adaptation. This evening, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will host a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace.

Also on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will discuss the main themes of the leaders’ meeting at a major public diplomacy event in London, NATO Engages: Innovating the Alliance.

On Wednesday leaders will meet at The Grove Hotel to address current security issues and take decisions to ensure that NATO remains fit for the future. They are expected to agree on a number of measures, including further improvements to the readiness of Allied forces, recognizing space as an operational domain, and updating NATO’s action plan against terrorism.

Leaders are also due to have a strategic discussion on Russia, the future of arms control, as well as the rise of China. Allies are also expected to assess the progress being made on burden sharing in the Alliance. This has been the fifth consecutive year of rising defence investment, with European Allies and Canada due to spend $130 billion extra by the end of 2020, with that figure rising to $400 billion by the end of 2024, NATO press centre reported.