PM Borissov: I Am Confident that Next Year we Will Have a Car Investor in Bulgaria

Business | December 3, 2019, Tuesday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: I Am Confident that Next Year we Will Have a Car Investor in Bulgaria novinite.bg

We are ready for car factories, at the moment there are a few big companies that are considering investment in Bulgaria. I am confident that with all that we do, we will have an investor next year, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a speech after the presentation of the revolutionary 3D i-Cockpit, made in Bulgaria, which is the first real 3D cluster in automotive production, introduced in Peugeot's newest cars, the government press office reported.

"A month ago, we opened a Mercedes factory in Plovdiv, which produces lights, turn signals, stoplights; cables are in Dimitrovgrad; in Ruse – remote controls. […] I am sorry that in the context of all the negative news that is being disseminated, Bulgarians are unable to enjoy [the fact] that these beautiful designs are actually made by Bulgarian engineers and technologists. It is very important that we work with universities to open more engineering majors that will add more engineers to this cluster. On Thursday, arms companies are coming, we have a meeting for joint production in Bulgaria. I also see a very good opportunity in armoured vehicles, tanks,” the prime minister added.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car investor, Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria