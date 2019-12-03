PM Borissov: I Am Confident that Next Year we Will Have a Car Investor in Bulgaria

We are ready for car factories, at the moment there are a few big companies that are considering investment in Bulgaria. I am confident that with all that we do, we will have an investor next year, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a speech after the presentation of the revolutionary 3D i-Cockpit, made in Bulgaria, which is the first real 3D cluster in automotive production, introduced in Peugeot's newest cars, the government press office reported.



"A month ago, we opened a Mercedes factory in Plovdiv, which produces lights, turn signals, stoplights; cables are in Dimitrovgrad; in Ruse – remote controls. […] I am sorry that in the context of all the negative news that is being disseminated, Bulgarians are unable to enjoy [the fact] that these beautiful designs are actually made by Bulgarian engineers and technologists. It is very important that we work with universities to open more engineering majors that will add more engineers to this cluster. On Thursday, arms companies are coming, we have a meeting for joint production in Bulgaria. I also see a very good opportunity in armoured vehicles, tanks,” the prime minister added.