Putin Banned the Sale of Smartphones without Russian Software and Applications

Russia bans the sale of smartphones and computers without pre-installed specific Russian software and applications.

The law, signed by Vladimir Putin, enters into force on July 1 and aims to encourage Russian technology companies.

The government will compile a list of legally affected devices as well as a list of applications that need to be pre-installed by the manufacturer.

Russia's controversial "sovereign Internet" law entered into force recently- a measure that is expected to ultimately enable the government to monitor electronic information flows in real time, cut off access to content it deems "dangerous," and isolate the Runet as a defense against foreign cyberattacks, RFERL reported.

These measures are part of the tightening of control over online content in recent years.