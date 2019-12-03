Putin Banned the Sale of Smartphones without Russian Software and Applications

Russia bans the sale of smartphones and computers without pre-installed specific Russian software and applications.

The law, signed by Vladimir Putin, enters into force on July 1 and aims to encourage Russian technology companies.

The government will compile a list of legally affected devices as well as a list of applications that need to be pre-installed by the manufacturer.

Russia's controversial "sovereign Internet" law entered into force recently- a measure that is expected to ultimately enable the government to monitor electronic information flows in real time, cut off access to content it deems "dangerous," and isolate the Runet as a defense against foreign cyberattacks, RFERL reported.

These measures are part of the tightening of control over online content in recent years.

