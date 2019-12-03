6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Chile

Bulgaria: 6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Chile

A magnitude 6 earthquake was reported in the Pacific Ocean off the northern coast of Chile, near the border with Peru, BTA reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

The quake was felt earlier this morning at a depth of 32 kilometers.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 38 km southwest of the Chilean city of Arica.

So far, there are no data on injured people and material damage.

