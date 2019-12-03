Sabah: China, Russia and Turkey are Natural Disasters for the West

Russia, along with Turkey and China, is a "natural disaster" that threatens the US-led West. This is written by the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

According to the author, the pressure exerted by Turkey's political course resembles a tsunami. China's policy was comparable to climate change and Russia's to a hurricane.

The author notes that the new strategic relations between Moscow, Ankara and Beijing have again turned Russia into a centre of attraction. The country continues to expand its area of ​​influence in North Africa. At the same time, it has been building relationships with countries that are considered US closest allies, such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany and France.

The newspaper emphasizes that Turkey serves as a "steel core" in the Muslim regions of North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central and South Asia. According to the author, the country is currently perceived as one of the "most influential poles of the emerging global system".

The "real nightmare" for the United States is China, which causes real "climate change" in global geopolitics. The US must win Russia and Turkey to counter the economic war with the Celestial Empire. However, according to the author, this possibility is only hypothetical and far from being realized in practice.