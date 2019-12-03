100 Kilograms of Waste Were Found in the Stomach of a Dead Whale

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

A sperm whale that stranded and then died on a beach in Scotland had a ball of trash in its stomach heavier than most human beings, CBC reported. A 100 kilograms of garbage was found in the animal’s stomach.

Fishing nets, plastic bottles and cups, ropes, packing straps, gloves, bundles of rope and more were all taken from the whale's stomach. Experts are currently investigating whether the whale died from the garbage it has ingested over the years.

"All this material was in a huge ball in the stomach, and some of it looked like it had been there for some time," the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme reported.

Each year, around 275 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated worldwide. Between 4.8 million tonnes and 12.7 million tonnes end up in the ocean.

Experts predict that if the world continues to produce as much plastic as it does today, by 2050, plastic in the oceans will outweigh fish.

(the oceans will contain at least 937 million tons of plastic and 895 million tons of fish)

