The European Commission Has Launched a New Investigation into Google’s Data Collection

EU antitrust regulator has confirmed that it has launched a new investigation into tech giant Google (Google) on data collection, the European Commission told Reuters, which means the world's most popular search engine will remain in Europe's eyesight antitrust authorities despite the record fines imposed in recent years.

Competition law enforcement on both sides of the Atlantic are beginning to investigate how dominant technology companies use and value the data they collect.

European Commission says its antitrust regulators are beginning to seek information on how and why Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. collects data, thus confirming Reuters information from the end of the previous work week.

“The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google’s practices relating to Google’s collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing,” the EU regulator told Reuters in an email.

According to this document, the EU investigation focuses on data related to local search services, online advertising, online targeted advertising services, login services, web browsers and more.

Google said it was using incoming data to improve its services and that users could manage, delete and transfer their data at any time.