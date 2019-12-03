A Woman Survived 12 Days in the Desert

Australian police, along with rescuers, found 52-year-old Australian Tamra McBeath-Riley alive after spending 12 days in a desert area in central Australia.

According to the BBC, the woman and her two friends were traveling by car almost two weeks ago, but their vehicle became bogged in the Finke River .

According to Macbeth-Riley, for three days they tried to get the car out, but nothing worked. The three drank nearly all the water and vodka they were carrying with them and decided they needed to find another shelter and source of water. They abandoned the car and left a note in it, indicating in which direction they were going.

"During the day it's just really hot so we dug ourselves under the car. At night [we] could sleep in the car."

First, they stumbled across a cattle watering hole and drank from it before moving on to find a better location with shelter from the sun. Then McBeath-Riley’s two friends decided to head north on the highway, while the woman was left alone at the source of water with a dog that couldn't stand the journey in such a hot climate.

The decision to split up was not easy, McBeath-Riley says. ABC reported.

"They had very limited food — they had a packet of biscuits and some beef noodles between them and that obviously didn't last them very long," "They had a TomTom [GPS] and a compass with them. Their intention was to go north towards the Stuart Highway, which is about 22km from where they have left.”, the police chief said.

McBeath-Riley will be taken to a hospital to receive treatment for dehydration and sunburn. Ms Hockridge and Mr Tran remain missing.