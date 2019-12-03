Four Children Were Killed in an Air Strike near Tripoli

Photo by Aaron Barnaby on Unsplash

Aerial strike has hit a civilian residential area about 30 km south of the Libyan capital Tripoli and killed at least 4 children. This was reported by the Libyan health authorities, BTA reports.

The Interior Ministry in Tripoli has accused the so-called. Libyan National Army (LNA) for air strike.

Since April, the Libyan capital and its environs have been the battle field of the LNA, which supports an alternative government in the eastern part of the country, and a coalition of local militias defending the UN-backed weak government that holds Tripoli. 

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches, The Associated Press reported. Hundreds have been killed and thousands thousands have left their homes because of the fighting.

