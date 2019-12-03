NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 17 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 3, 2019, Tuesday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 17 Bulgarian Regions Photo by Abigail Keenan on Unsplash

A Code Yellow warning for dangerous weather has been issued for 17 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of: Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Vratsa, Montana, Sofia city, Sofia region, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik and Pazardzhik. The yellow code means that with the dropping of the temperatures in the mountainous parts of these areas, the rain will turn to snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 cm is expected. There is risk of icy roads.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, code yellow, weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria