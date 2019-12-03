NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 17 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for dangerous weather has been issued for 17 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of: Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Vratsa, Montana, Sofia city, Sofia region, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik and Pazardzhik. The yellow code means that with the dropping of the temperatures in the mountainous parts of these areas, the rain will turn to snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 cm is expected. There is risk of icy roads.