The Vatican Welcomes 43 Migrants from Lesbos

The Vatican has announced that it will accept 43 more migrants from the migrant detention centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, BTA quoted DPA as saying.

The refugees will travel to Rome by plane and will be taken care of by the religious community of Sant'Egidio, which is a Catholic charity and will act on behalf of the Vatican. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is the Pope's special emissary for charitable affairs, was sent to Lesbos. He will return to Rome with 33 refugees on Wednesday. Another 10 refugees will arrive in Rome later this month.

The Vatican received 12 Syrian refugees from Lesbos a while ago. They were traveling with the Pope's plane. This happened back when he visited the island in April 2016. In June the same year, nine more refugees were transferred from Lesbos to the Vatican City.

The situation at the Lesbos Migrant Centre and other Greek migrant centers is critical because they are overcrowded.

Pope Francis, who is the son of Italian immigrants in Argentina, often talks about the rights of migrants. In 2017, he raised controversy by comparing Lesbos migrant centres with concentration camps.