Subway Fire: Passengers from a Train in Toronto Were Evacuated
A fire broke out inside a subway train and hundreds of passengers were evacuated, according to a Toronto news release quoted by the Toronto Daily.
People walked through the underground tunnel to get to the nearest subway station.
No injuries were reported.
Metro officials said a wooden cover board contacted third rail causing a fire.
The power system was stopped until the evacuation of the passengers was completed.
The incident caused commuter chaos in the city's west end, suspending service between Keele and Ossington stations during the morning rush hour, CP24 reported.
