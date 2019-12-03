Floods Have Killed at Least 25 People in India

At least 25 people have died and hundreds have been evacuated to temporary camps after monsoon rains flooded lowlands in southern Indian state Tamil Nadu, the BTA quoted the Associated Press as saying.

Seventeen people were killed in the city of Coimbatore when a wall collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall. Eight more have been victims of various ferry-related incidents since 29 November.

Tamil Nadu’s, head of the regional government, called an emergency meeting and ordered the reservoirs to be monitored. A government hydrologist in the state capital, Chennai, said urban reservoirs, completely depleted by drought in the summer, are now full to half capacity, which is enough to guarantee water for the 10 million city for the next six months.

In 2015, monsoon rains took the lives of over 250 people in Tamil Nadu.