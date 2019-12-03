Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy, in the Mountainous Areas, the Rain Will Turn to Snow

The weather will be cloudy today, with rain forecast in many places. A moderate northwest wind will bring cold air.

Already in the morning, mainly in northeastern Bulgaria and the mountainous areas, the rain will turn to snow, icy conditions are expected in many places. Snow will accumulate in the Pre-Balkans and in high plains.

In the evening, in some places in southern Bulgaria the rain will mix with snow, and in the north the precipitation will stop and the cloud will disperse. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the December average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

