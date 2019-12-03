Donald Trump Arrived in the UK for a Meeting of NATO

Donald Trump arrives in London for a meeting of NATO leaders, a week before the UK election.

During the presidency, both the ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labor Party are preparing for Trump's almost inevitable intervention in British politics.

A survey conducted by YouGov shows that 67% of Britons have a negative opinion of the US president, while 18% have a positive opinion.

Donald Trump has already outlined his preferences for the upcoming election.

In a recent phone interview, the head of state said that Boris Johnson was "fantastic", while Jeremy Corbin "would be a bad choice" for the UK.