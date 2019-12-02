Plane Crash in South Dakota - 9 People Were Killed

Nine people were killed and three were injured in a plane crash in the US state of South Dakota, BNR reported.

The 12-man Pilatus PC-12 plane crashed yesterday shortly after taking off from Chamberlain.

The plane was destined for Idaho.

Local media reported that there were blizzards during the plane crash in the Chamberlain area and central and southern South Dakota.

The victims' ages ranged from seven to 81 years old. The three survivors were all men, the youngest of which is 17, CNBC reported.

The United States National Transportation Security Service will investigate the case.