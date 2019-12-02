Death Cases due to HIV Are Decreasing

Of the 5.1 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 2 900 were due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease. Men (2 200 deaths) were more affected than women (700 deaths), Eurostat reported.

At EU level, the standardised death rate from HIV stood at 6 deaths per million inhabitants on average in 2016. Compared with 2002, it halved from 12 deaths per million inhabitants. This trend is largely due to more effective treatment, resulting in fewer deaths or death at a later age.