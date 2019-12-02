Death Cases due to HIV Are Decreasing

Society » HEALTH | December 2, 2019, Monday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Death Cases due to HIV Are Decreasing www.pixabay.com

Of the 5.1 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2016, 2 900 were due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease. Men (2 200 deaths) were more affected than women (700 deaths), Eurostat reported.

At EU level, the standardised death rate from HIV stood at 6 deaths per million inhabitants on average in 2016. Compared with 2002, it halved from 12 deaths per million inhabitants. This trend is largely due to more effective treatment, resulting in fewer deaths or death at a later age.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: deaths, HIV, decrease, eurostat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria