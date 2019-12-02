Sveta Nedelya Square Will Be Renovated by an Italian Architect

The studio of Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas has won the international competition for the renovation of St. Nedelya Square in downtown Sofia. The project envisages the square to be pedestrianized, with no car traffic, but with a tram that will go around the church. The archaeological finds will be stored underground and covered with transparent material on which pedestrians could pass.

Sveta Nedelya Square is the location of a church of the same name, which is one of the most popular religious and cultural-historical monuments in the Bulgarian capital city. The Orthodox church is supposed to have been erected as early as the 10th century. Once upon a time, two important thoroughfares intersected near today's square, connecting the east and west gates of the ancient city, BNR reported.