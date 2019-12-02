NSI: The Transported Passengers and the Transport Performance by Passenger Transport Increased by 6.6% and 7.3%

According to preliminary seasonally adjusted data in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter there was a decrease in transported goods by 13.5% from the freight transport. The transport performance fell by 19.0%

The passengers carried and the transport performance from passenger transport (land, water and urban electrical transport) increased by 2.9% and 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

According to preliminary data during the third quarter of 2019 in comparison with the same period of 2018 there was a decrease both in the goods carried and in the transport performance by the freight land and water transport. In the third quarter of 2019 the transported passengers and the transport performance by passenger transport (land, water and urban electrical transport) increased compared to the same period of the previous year, respectively by 6.6% and 7.3%.

In the third quarter of 2019 the transported goods by land transport were 23 286.1 thousand tons or by 8 530.7 thousand tons less than the third quarter of 2018, which is mainly due the national carriages of the railway and road transport. The transport performance also fell and reached 5 388.1 million tkm. The decrease was due to the less average distance travelled by the international carriages.

The transported goods by maritime and inland waterway transport in the third quarter of 2019 rose by 151.1 thousand tons in comparison with the same quarter of 2018, due to the increased volume of transported goods by the international carriages. The transport performance also grew by 321.2 million tkm due to the larger distance at which the goods by the maritime transport were transported.

In the third quarter of 2019 the transported passengers by land transport were 111 880.7 thousand, or 5.4% more than the same period of the previous year, which was due to the increased number of transported passengers both by the bus and railway transport. At the same time the transport performance grew by 7.5% and reached 3 371.9 million passenger - kilometres.

In the third quarter of 2019 the transported passengers decreased by 13.5%. The transport performance grew by 1 954.7 thousand pkm compared to the same quarter of the previous year due to the larger distance at which the passengers by the maritime transport were transported.

During the period July - September of 2019 the enterprises performing urban electrical transport (tram, trolleybus and metro) transported 63 987 thousand passengers or 5 081 thousand passengers more in comparison with the same period of 2018. The largest increase was in passengers transported by tram - 20.3%. The transport performance measured in passenger-kilometres also grew (by 4.6%). A decrease by 0.5% was registered only in the metro carriages, NSI said in a press release.